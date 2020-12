BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 200 block of 9th Court North. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.