1 injured in shooting on 4th Avenue South, BPD investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday evening.

According to BPD, one person was shot in the 8000 block of 4th Avenue South. They are being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

