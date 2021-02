BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday evening.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 100 block of 1st Street Thomas just after 10 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.