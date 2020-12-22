1 injured in shooting at Tom Brown Village, no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Tom Brown Village area Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of 6th Court North on several calls of a person shot.

The victim was later found at UAB Hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is underway.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.