1 injured in shooting at Walmart on Montclair Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Walmart.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the store in the 1600 block of Montclair Road at 7:20 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD says there were also several unoccupied vehciles struck with gunfire as well.

There are currently no suspects in custody at this time.

