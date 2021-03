BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Reports of a down plane were confirmed Friday afternoon near the Bessemer Municipal Airport.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, a small plane with one person on board crashed near the airport on Mitchell Field Road, authorities report.

Officials say the plane experienced landing gear issues while descending. The person aboard the plane suffered a leg injury during the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.