BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in northeast Birmingham Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Green Oak Circle on a report of a person shot. Once officers arrived, the victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Birmingham PD reports.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

