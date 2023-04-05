JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was transported to a local hospital following a house fire in Forestdale Wednesday morning.

According to Forestdale Fire, firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home well involved. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One person was treated at the scene and released, while the other was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Assistant Fire Chief Mims said the house is a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.