1 injured in east Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire that injured a homeowner Monday evening.

Around 3:45 p.m., Birmingham firefighters responded to the 200 block of Meadowdale Avenue. They arrived to find a single home heavily damaged.

According to authorities, one elderly man was injured during the fire and refused treatment but later changed his mind. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.