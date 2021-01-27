1 injured in drive-by shooting in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect who injured one person in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 Block of 13th Court NW in Center Point to investigate calls of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who stated that he had been outside of his home, when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. Deputies say, the victim was struck by one of the bullets.

He was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment of his injury, which is not thought to be life threatening.

At this time, there is no description of the vehicle. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.