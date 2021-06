CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night.

According to CCSO, the victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

One suspect is in custody. Authorities believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the community.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an developing story.