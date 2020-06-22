1 injured in Center Point apartment shooting, no suspects in custody

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left one man at an apartment complex in Center Point Sunday.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Haversham Apartments. There they discovered a 31-year-old man who had been shot inside his apartment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JCSO says witnesses told them there were several subject shooting at each other. Multiple apartments in the complex had bullet holes in them after the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested and the cause of the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information on the incident, contact JCSO at (205) 731-2815.

