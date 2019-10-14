1 injured in altercation between customer, store clerk at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation at a gas station in Birmingham Monday afternoon.

According to JCSO, the store clerk got into a dispute with a customer. The clerk followed the customer out to the parking lot. The customer then hit the clerk with her vehicle.

WATCH: 1 injured after an altercation between a store clerk and customer at Marathon gas station

The store clerk was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The customer fled in a gray Dodge Charger.

The incident occurred near the Marathon gas station off Forestdale Blvd.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

