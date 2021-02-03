1 injured in Aliceville shooting Tuesday night

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Aliceville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.
Around 11 p.m. on February 2, police responded to 9th Avenue where they found a man shot, Chief Tonnie Jones said.
The victim was transported to DCH in a private vehicle and treated for a gunshot wound in the arm. At this time, police say he is in stable condition.
Police have a person of interest in custody.
