1 injured in Aliceville shooting Tuesday night

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Aliceville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. on February 2, police responded to 9th Avenue where they found a man shot, Chief Tonnie Jones said.

The victim was transported to DCH in a private vehicle and treated for a gunshot wound in the arm. At this time, police say he is in stable condition.

Police have a person of interest in custody.