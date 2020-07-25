1 injured in standoff in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured during a standoff early Saturday morning in west Birmingham, police officers confirm.

At approximately 6 a.m., Birmingham Police detectives responded to a call of shots fired in the 5900 Block of Malcom Ave. A standoff ensued.

According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries from glass fragments after being shot at. The suspect surrendered and was apprehended after hours of negotiating with the police.

No further details have been released regarding the identity of those involved or what led up to the shooting.

