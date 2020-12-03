1 injured by broken glass from shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured near a seafood restaurant Thursday evening.

According to TPD, one person was injured by broken glass from a car window that was shot into at Catfish Heaven on 21st Street. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES