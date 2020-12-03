1 injured by broken glass from shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured near a seafood restaurant Thursday evening.

According to TPD, one person was injured by broken glass from a car window that was shot into at Catfish Heaven on 21st Street. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.