1 injured after tractor trailer overturned in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured Saturday morning after a tractor trailer carrying wood chips overturned.

According to Childersburg Fire and Rescue, the accident happened around 8:45 a.m. The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to UAB Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Coosa Pines Drive and Riverside Drive.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.