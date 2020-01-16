1 injured after tanker truck containing ‘hazardous material’ tips over on Hwy 79, both directions closed

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An oil tanker containing “hazardous materials” tipped over on Hwy 79 N, causing road closures in both directions.

The road between County Hwy 26 and Maple Drive is currently closed at this time.

Blount County officials say there is one injury reported at this time.

First responders are on the scene at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

