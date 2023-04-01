BEAR CREEK, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms last night in Bear Creek left one person injured according to police chief Eddie Collins.

Chief Collins says that person is currently being treated at a hospital in Huntsville. Several areas experienced structural damage and trees and torn down powerlines also covered many areas.

Bear Creek resident Travis Milner tells CBS 42 he and his family have lived in Bear Creek for over forty years but this is the first time they have experienced a storms like this.

“It sounds like bomb going off when the trees were hitting the ground, you hear the wind roaring real loud,” Milner said.

Broken trees left roof damage and totaled one of their vehicles, but he says they’re fortunate no one in their family was hurt.

“You know we had the one last Friday, but it didn’t hit close to us it on the other side so it scarier when it hits here.”

Chief Collins says no storm is good, but things could have been worse.

“I think we doge a bullet considering the time of day it was being in the dark could have been chaotropic,” Collins said.

Collins says nearby police and volunteer fire departments in Hackleburg and Phil Campbell assisted the town when storms came through last night and he says the national weather service will come next week to assess the damage.

(Courtesy: Courtney Chandler)