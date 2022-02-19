TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

According to Stephanie Taylor with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, around 1:31 p.m., dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired at the mall. She says one caller stated that the suspect fired from the parking lot into the food court area.

Officers at the scene determined that the shots were fired from inside the mall.

A woman who suffered what appears to be minor injuries was transported by private vehicle to DCH Hospital. Police say no one is believed to be in danger.

No other information is available at this time.

