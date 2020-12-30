1 injured after car ends up in Tuscaloosa creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after she lost control of her car and ended up in a creek Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Greensboro Avenue. The woman was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

CAR CRASHES INTO CREEK IN TUSCALOOSA: Tuscaloosa fire and rescue officials tell CBS 42 one female victim was transported to DCH hospital with minor injuries after she lost control of her car, left the roadway went down into a creek. This happened at 1:30 on Greensboro Avenue pic.twitter.com/wbpuMLvlKP — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) December 30, 2020

No other information has been released at this time.