1 injured after car ends up in Tuscaloosa creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after she lost control of her car and ended up in a creek Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Greensboro Avenue. The woman was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time.

