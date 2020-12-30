TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after she lost control of her car and ended up in a creek Wednesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Greensboro Avenue. The woman was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No other information has been released at this time.
- Businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations amid the pandemic
- Sen. Jones in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19, will miss defense bill vote
- ‘We saw it all on Zoom’: Family calls 911 as teacher robbed during remote lesson
- 1 injured after car ends up in Tuscaloosa creek
- Central AL Forecast: Strong storms Friday morning; 50-60 mph wind gusts possible