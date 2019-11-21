1 injured, 3 in custody in officer-involved shooting on northside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-shooting on the northside that injured one person Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of 30th Ave. around 9:40 p.m. Two officers reported to a call at an apartment complex for suspicious activity.

According to BPD, shots were fired at officers and one suspect was grazed by return fire from the officer. The injured suspect was treated at the scene.

Three male suspects are in custody at this time. The officers were not injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

