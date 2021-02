BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured after a suspect opened fire in Elyton Village Thursday evening.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to 4th Court North on a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

The suspect initially fled the scene in a light blue Nissan Murano, however police were able to track them down and take them into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.