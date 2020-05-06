1 in custody after suspect leads JeffCo. deputies on chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is in custody after wrecking out during a chase that involved the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

Robert Allan Stone, 32, is facing charges including attempting to elude, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drugs.

Around 11:30 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to make a traffic stop at Highway 75 and Highway 151. The vehicle sped off leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit, the sheriff’s office reports.

The chase ended when the driver, Stone, ran into a ditch on Highway 79 near Bradford Road and Old Tennessee Pike Road.

Deputies brought out the K-9 Unit to help locate the suspect, authorities say.

Shortly after, deputies were able to take Stone into custody at a nearby street, Patty Lane. Two other people in the vehicle were spotted speaking with sheriff’s deputies on Bradford Road and Old Tennessee Pike Road.

In addition, Stone is facing outstanding warrants in Blount County for probation violation and possession of a dangerous drug.

This chase remains under investigation. Check back for updates.

