1 in critical condition in shooting near Oak Street Baptist Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries near Oak Street Baptist Church Wednesday night.

BPD says the injured subject was transported to a local hospital. The incident happened at 32nd Place N and Virginia Ave.

According to BPD Sgt. Johhny Williams, the victim was in a car and was struck by gunfire. Sgt. Williams would not disclose the number of shots fired.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS