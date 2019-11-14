Closings
JCCEO Head Start Program

1 in critical condition in shooting near Oak Street Baptist Church

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries near Oak Street Baptist Church Wednesday night.

BPD says the injured subject was transported to a local hospital. The incident happened at 32nd Place N and Virginia Ave.

According to BPD Sgt. Johhny Williams, the victim was in a car and was struck by gunfire. Sgt. Williams would not disclose the number of shots fired.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events