1 in critical condition after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition Thursday morning.

According to SPD, officers arrived at the Buttermilk Hill Community on N Nashville Avenue and discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was started at the scene by good Samaritans and the victim was eventually taken to a local hospital.

The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Shaquan Devon Jackson. His wounds have been classified as life-threatening. He is currently undergoing surgery, according to SPD.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact SPD at 256-401-2464.