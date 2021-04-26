1 in critical condition after being shot while driving on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Parkway East that left one man in critical condition Monday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to UAB Hospital on reports of a person who had been shot at 2:30 a.m. The victim had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle and was taken in for treatment.

The shooting took place in the 1100 block of Parkway East in Birmingham, authorities say. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and their friend entered the Bama Gas Station and exchanged words with another individual.

The individual eventually left and then the victim and his friend exited the store and began traveling down Parkway East. Shots were then fired into their vehicle, striking the victim.

If you have any information on this incident, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.