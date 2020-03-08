1 hospitalized after shooting at Lil Baby rap concert in Birmingham

Lil Baby performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Bill Harris Arena in west Birmingham. The shooting happened during rapper Lil Baby’s concert Saturday night.

Around 10:35 p.m., Birmingham Police inside of the arena responded to a shooting at the concert. One person was struck by gunfire and taken to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell CBS 42 a fight ensued prior to the shooting. At this time, police have not said if there is a suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

After gunfire erupted inside the arena, the concert was canceled.

