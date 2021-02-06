1 found dead inside vehicle in west Birmingham homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in which they found one person dead inside a vehicle in west Birmingham early Saturday morning.

The victim in this case has been identified as Carlos Mines, 26 of Birmingham.

Around 4:40 a.m., Birmingham police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue W at Dugan Avenue on a report of a traffic accident.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had come to a rest near a utility pole. The driver, later identified as Mines, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police report. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

During the preliminary investigation, officers took a person of interest into custody in connection with this homicide. At this time, the motive in this homicide is unclear.

