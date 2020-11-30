1 driver killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Jeff Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and two others, including a young child, were injured during a head-on collision Monday afternoon.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team is investigating a head-on collision that occurred on Carson Road, near Indian Valley Road, shortly after 1 p.m.
According to reports, a Chevrolet crossed over the centerline, striking a GMC SUV head-on. The collision killed the driver of the Chevrolet and hospitalized the driver of the SUV and a young child with injuries.
The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Dothan Mardi Gras Parade canceled due to COVID-19
- Helena PD warns residents of ‘aggressive’ dogs that have killed farm animals
- Single Alabama mother raising 12 kids after her sister died from COVID-19
- Authorities investigating deadly Thanksgiving shooting in Union Springs
- Etowah County neighbors plan meeting to oppose possible animal rendering plant