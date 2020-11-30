1 driver killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Jeff Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and two others, including a young child, were injured during a head-on collision Monday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team is investigating a head-on collision that occurred on Carson Road, near Indian Valley Road, shortly after 1 p.m.

According to reports, a Chevrolet crossed over the centerline, striking a GMC SUV head-on. The collision killed the driver of the Chevrolet and hospitalized the driver of the SUV and a young child with injuries.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.