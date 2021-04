FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Fairfield that has left at least one person dead and several more injured.

Authorities received a call of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Glen Crest Drive.

No suspects are in custody as of 9:30 p.m., according to JCSO.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.