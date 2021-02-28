1 dead in St. Clair County single-vehicle crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gallant man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Dalton Blakley, 23 of Gallant, was fatally injured when the 2002 Mazda B2300 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch.

Blakley was partially ejected and succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Loop Road approximately eight miles south of Steele.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.