BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of 35th Street South just after 3 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.