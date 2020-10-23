1 dead in school bus crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died following a school bus accident involving another car in the Welti community of Cullman County.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday. No information has been given out regarding the circumstances of the crash or how it happened. The victim was reportedly not a student, but their identity has not been revealed.

According to the school system, one student suffered a bump to the head and was transported to the hospital while the other students are being looked at by first responders. Several councilors and social workers are currently on the scene speaking with the children.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

