1 dead in Reece City firetruck collision

REECE CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died after a vehicle collided with a Reece City firetruck Sunday morning.

While doing traffic control at the scene of a vehicle accident on I-59 at the 195 mile marker north bound, a vehicle struck the fire engine and badly damaged it, the volunteer fire department reports.

During the incident, no firefighters were injured, however, there was one fatality in the vehicle that struck the firetruck.

At this time, there are no further details. Check back for updates.