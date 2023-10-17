JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a police chase that ended in a Jefferson County crash Monday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified man lead police on a chase from Cullman County to Jefferson County in a red Chevy Tahoe. The driver reportedly left the roadway on US Hwy 31 between Doss Road and Morris-Majestic Road in Morris and flipped his vehicle several times prior to be thrown from the car.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by state troopers at this time.