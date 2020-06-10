1 dead in Opelika shooting Tuesday afternoon

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died after a shooting at the Motel 6 in Opelika, Ala. Tuesday evening.

Around 2:50 p.m., Opelika police received a call about a person with a gun at a Motel 6 in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.

Prior to police and paramedics arrival, they located 31-year-old Kentavious Lamar Holland of Opelika, laying in the parking lot with apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene at 3:01 p.m.

Police found everyone that was believed to be involved and are being interviewed by detectives. Holland’s body was taken to the medical examiners’ office at the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala. for a postmortem examination.

The case is being investigated by the Opelika Police, Lee County coroner and the Alabama Dept. of Foresnic Sciences.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220.

