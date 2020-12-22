1 dead in Jefferson County wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a wreck that involved three cars last week.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a head-on collision at the intersection of Micklewright Road and Gadsden Highway. According to witnesses, a Chevy Blazer crossed over the center line and struck two other vehicles.

The driver of one of the struck vehicles was transported to St. Vincent’s East Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The driver of the Blazer was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries.

An investigation is being done on the circumstances surrounding the crash.