JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a person was killed in a house fire Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., deputies with JCSO along with personnel from both Palmerdale and Glennwood Fire Departments arrived to the 6700 block of Womack Road on reports of a house fire, according to JCSO. Callers reported hearing several explosions and that a male may have been inside.

Upon arrival, personnel observed a mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Fire personnel extinguished the flames and located a body inside the home. No foul play is suspected at this point as JCSO continues to investigate.