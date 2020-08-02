1 dead in fatal vehicle accident on Warrior-Jasper Road

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle accident on Warrior-Jasper Road at Central Road in Warrior.

A Chevy Colorado pickup truck left the roadway and struck a large tree, the sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle was occupied by one male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office START detectives are investigating the accident.

