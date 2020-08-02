1 dead in fatal vehicle accident on Warrior-Jasper Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(JCSO)

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Around 6:30 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle accident on Warrior-Jasper Road at Central Road in Warrior.

A Chevy Colorado pickup truck left the roadway and struck a large tree, the sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle was occupied by one male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office START  detectives are investigating the accident.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page