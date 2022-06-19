BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon.

According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m. a man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Justin Jai Brown, was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner Street.

Brown was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the BPD, a preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been involved in an argument that led to shots being fired.