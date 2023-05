BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire that left one person dead Monday night.

According to BFRS, crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 2400 block of 40th Avenue North at 7:07 p.m. It is confirmed that one person died in the blaze.

The fire is currently under control, but crews are still checking the perimeter for hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.