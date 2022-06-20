Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ADGER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old man is dead following a house fire in Adger Sunday night,

According to Lieutenant Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred in the 9400 block of Camp Oliver Road. The man killed in the fire was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Michael Wayne Parsons.

Money said that the Concord Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal assisted at the scene.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.