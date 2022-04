ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man died in a house fire in Attalla Monday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dantez Robinson said Charles George Page IV, who was a few days shy of his 27th birthday, died on the scene of a house fire in the 400 block of 4th Avenue NW and suffered smoke inhalation.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

