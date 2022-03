ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man died in a house fire on Simsville Road in Alabaster Monday afternoon.

The fire started before 1 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Simsville Road. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed that Jimmy Peoples, 66, died in the fire.

No cause of the fire has been announced.

This is a developing story.