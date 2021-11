JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a train collided with a car in Jemison Monday afternoon.

According to the Jemison Police Department, the accident happened in the area near Guy Street in Jemison. No other information has been released on the circumstances surrounding the wreck or the identity of the victim.

The Jemison PD and Thorsby Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story. .