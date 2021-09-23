1 dead following structure fire in Helena

A man pointing a burst of carbon dioxide from a fire extinguisher towards the base of a fireball.

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in Helena with reports of an individual with burn injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of Lawley Street. When Helena police arrived, they began treating the injured resident until paramedics made it to the scene. Paramedics delivered immediate care to the victim, who suffered severe burns. The victim was then transported to UAB Hospital by Lifesaver helicopter.

Helena firefighters, along with neighboring agencies, worked to extinguish the fire.

In a release, the Helena Police Department said they were notified that the victim died from their injuries Thursday night. Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name at this time as they are pending notification of the family members.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is taking over the investigation.