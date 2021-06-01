1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Jemison

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting where one person died in Jemison.

According to ALEA, the shooting happened Monday and involved an officer with the Jemison Police Department. The suspect, 71-year-old Roger Dale Keller, died. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Chilton County District Attorney’s Office.

