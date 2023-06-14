Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a crash on I-65 near Fultondale Tuesday afternoon.

Jason E. Dodd, 45, of Kimberly, was killed when his 1997 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned near the 265 mile marker, two miles south of Fultondale. The crash occurred at approximately 4:22 p.m.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, Dodd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.