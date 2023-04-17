A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Hayden police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a school bus in Blount County Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Chapman, the crash occurred off Highway 160 between mile marker six and seven. A school bus and a vehicle were involved, leaving one dead. No children were injured in the crash and officers could not state whether the death was on the bus or the vehicle.

No additional information is available at this time.

